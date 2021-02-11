CyberVein Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.88 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. CyberVein has a market cap of $114.55 million and $2.88 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

