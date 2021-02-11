Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.50

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 500263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

