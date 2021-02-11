D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,417,399.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.55. 672,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,603. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

