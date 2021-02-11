D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $31,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $82.56 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.