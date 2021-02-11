DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eGain in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of EGAN opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.38 million, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

