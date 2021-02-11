DA Davidson Comments on Matrix Service’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MTRX stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Matrix Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 77,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 351.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

