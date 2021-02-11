DA Davidson Weighs in on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

J opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

