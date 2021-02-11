DAEX Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $53,825.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 93.6% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.01104607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.72 or 0.05422696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019573 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

