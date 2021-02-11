Dai One Day Volume Reaches $273.30 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $273.30 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01098776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00055286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.94 or 0.05365895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044613 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,978,308,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,978,308,447 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

