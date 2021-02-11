Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 60,743 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,743 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $240.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.