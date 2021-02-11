Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 40,550 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $12.49 on Thursday, hitting $295.67. 556,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,359. The company has a market capitalization of $346.28 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.75 and its 200 day moving average is $210.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

