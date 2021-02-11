Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 681 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $151,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,444. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

