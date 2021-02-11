Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,077,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826,381 shares during the period. UDR makes up 2.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 3.08% of UDR worth $348,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $36,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,928. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

