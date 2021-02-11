Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $16.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.34. The company had a trading volume of 675,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886,814. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $335.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.63 and its 200-day moving average is $300.81.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.