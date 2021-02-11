Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $16.91 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,632 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 444,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

