Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $17.21 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.02. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

