Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $25.51 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,898 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $842,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.0% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.30. 727,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,978,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,606 shares of company stock valued at $25,084,113 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.