Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $336.09 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,474 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises 2.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 2.17% of Essex Property Trust worth $336,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.20. 3,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,091. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.95. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

