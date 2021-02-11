Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $34.85 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,139 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.93. 645,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,721,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $284.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

