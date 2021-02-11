Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $477.48 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,023,364 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 3.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Welltower worth $477,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.