Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $54.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $9.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,085.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,837. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,123.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,836.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,669.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

