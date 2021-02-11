Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $62.53 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $62,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $814.80. The stock had a trading volume of 432,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,583,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $798.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,623.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,933 shares of company stock worth $99,955,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

