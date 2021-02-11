Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $27,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of BA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.51. The stock had a trading volume of 141,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869,683. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.