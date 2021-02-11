Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,439,001 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America comprises 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 2.76% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $165,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.93 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

