Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 42,582 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.18. 28,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average is $158.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

