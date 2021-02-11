Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.35. The stock had a trading volume of 197,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,885. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

