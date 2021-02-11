Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 350,747 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,747 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 3.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Equinix worth $447,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded down $25.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $725.19. 10,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,656. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.67.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

