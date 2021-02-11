Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.01. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

