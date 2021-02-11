Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.70. 32,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

