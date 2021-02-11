Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the January 14th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

SBMSF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,643. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

