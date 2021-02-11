Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.60 and last traded at $59.56. Approximately 2,358,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,420,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,411,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $7,053,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $3,189,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

