DAOBet Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $397.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOBet has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,780.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.30 or 0.01105794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.78 or 0.00471959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004743 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006001 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.