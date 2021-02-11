DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $987,675.84 and $52,893.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01086384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.06 or 0.05269396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00019071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00035971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,231,165,600 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

