Dash Hits Market Cap of $1.62 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $162.70 or 0.00341175 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00030156 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $798.15 or 0.01673692 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,969,321 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

