DATA (DTA) Market Cap Hits $10.56 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $10.56 million and $1.60 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATA has traded up 94.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.01081601 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.29 or 0.05435506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019815 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

