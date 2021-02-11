DATA Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 87.9% against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $278,502.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.01144544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.36 or 0.05515547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00020204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044398 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

