Databroker Price Reaches $0.0250 on Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Databroker has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $86.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00058839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.53 or 0.01099943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.12 or 0.05387923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019001 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00032756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044071 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

