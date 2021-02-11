Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.37 million.Datadog also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3,897.37 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.64.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,328,827 shares of company stock worth $231,615,633 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

