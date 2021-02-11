Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.27 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.60. 3,595,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,918.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In related news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,328,827 shares of company stock valued at $231,615,633 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

