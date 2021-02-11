Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.95. Datasea shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 5,916 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Datasea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTSS)
Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.
