Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.27 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $156,832.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

