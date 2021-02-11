DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Reaches $473,869.18

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 64% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $473,869.18 and $1,136.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00385256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045067 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,816.17 or 1.00072322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00038564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 72.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00080937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAV is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

