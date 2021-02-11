David S. Nagle Sells 1,623 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LANC traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,964. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $188.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.85.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.