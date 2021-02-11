DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.75-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Bank of America cut DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 857,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,830. DaVita has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.