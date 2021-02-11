Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $485,150.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $485,150.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00256196 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00096191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00077079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083318 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060840 BTC.

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,509,134 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

