DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.48

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $5.97. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 251,617 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

