DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.48

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $5.97. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 251,617 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.
The firm has a market capitalization of $652.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
