Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

