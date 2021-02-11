Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,211,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,582,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $320.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $336.32. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.66.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

