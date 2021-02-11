DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,950.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $30,950.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00233024 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00069443 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,844,752 coins and its circulating supply is 54,269,748 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

