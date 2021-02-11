DeepVerge plc (SKIN.L) (LON:SKIN) Shares Down 7.9%

DeepVerge plc (SKIN.L) (LON:SKIN)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). 2,691,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,178,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40 ($0.40).

The company has a market cap of £31.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99.

DeepVerge plc (SKIN.L) Company Profile (LON:SKIN)

Integumen Plc develops technologies for skin and health care, personal-hygiene, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers Labskin AI, a cloud-based eco-system, which validates skincare products and ingredients. It also provides a range of men's skincare products under the STOER brand.

